WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as JoJo does the introductions. There are ladders on the stage for Money In the Bank season.

Angle talks about how hard the WWE crew goes for the fans and notes that they have went from WrestleMania 34 to the Superstar Shakeup to the Greatest Royal Rumble, Backlash and up next is Money In the Bank. Angle confirms there will be two Money In the Bank ladder matches - one for the men and one for the women from both brands. Angle is excited for these matches because they will kick butt. Angle says we settle it in the ring on RAW so there will be two MITB Triple Threat qualifying matches tonight - Ruby Riott vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon and Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman.

Strowman tells a story of kids in his neighborhood deciding to build a tree house and not one time did they ask for his help. Strowman had to then listen to them talk about their stupid little handshake to be allowed to climb the ladder into the treehouse. Braun asks Angle if he knows what he did? Braun waited for them all to get into the treehouse and then he knocked the whole damn tree. Angle admits Braun has been on a roll lately and says if anyone deserves a shot at Money In the Bank, it's Braun. It's true... the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens. Owens says if anyone deserves a spot in the ladder match it's him. Owens has only been on RAW for a few weeks and even though Angle didn't want him here, Angle has to admit Owens is the RAW MVP.

Owens goes on ranting and says he deserves to be in the match above Braun, for everything he's done and been through. Owens says Braun only deserves to be sent to time out in a corner somewhere so he can reflect on how he's been a very bad monster. Angle says he can't just put Owens in the match but before he was rudely interrupted, he was about to inform Braun of his qualifying match. Owens goes on but Braun interrupts and says the only thing Owens deserves is to get these hands. Owens doesn't care about anything related to Braun but he does care about Angle treating him fairly. Owens mentions Angle's job and how RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is watching. Angle thanks him for reminding that Stephanie is watching. Angle makes Strowman vs. Owens in a MITB qualifier and that match starts right now. Fans chant "you suck" as Angle's music starts up. We go to commercial.

MITB Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and Owens unloads in the corner but Braun sends him flying across the ring and the referee goes down. Braun sends Owens back down. They go out of the ring and right back in as Owens pounds on Braun. Braun drops Owens with another big clubbing blow. Braun beats on Owens some more and yells out for a pop. Braun stomps on Owens and whips him hard into the corner. Owens goes down.

Braun talks some trash and says this what Owens deserves, calling him a coward as the assault continues. Braun keeps control and ends up sending Owens back to the floor. Braun runs around and goes to put Owens through the barrier but Owens hops over it into the crowd. Braun brings Owens back over the barrier but Owens drops him hard into the floor with a tornado DDT. Owens returns to the ring as the referee starts counting. Braun makes it back in but ends up back down on the floor after Owens moves from the corner and Braun hits the ring post. The referee counts again but Braun makes it back in at the 8 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the MITB briefcase hanging high as Braun makes his comeback. Braun ends up planting Owens with a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Owens takes back control and breaks Braun back down with kicks. Owens with a senton for a close 2 count. Owens goes for the corner cannonball but Braun grabs him by the throat. Braun takes a big boot. Braun runs from one corner to the other but Owens moves and Braun hits hard against the turnbuckles. Owens with a superkick to take Braun back down.

Owens goes to the top for the Frogsplash and nails it for another close 2 count. Braun catches a kick but misses a clothesline. Owens with another superkick. Owens goes for the Pop-Up Powerbomb but can't get him up. Braun shakes his head no at Owens and then floors him. Braun hits a big splash in the corner but Owens rolls to the floor for a breather. Braun runs around the ring and runs right into Owens, sending him flying through the air into the barrier. Braun runs all the way around the ring this time and levels Owens once again for a big pop.

Braun brings Owens back into the ring but Owens rolls right to the floor for a breather. Braun runs around the ring one more time and nails Owens once again. Braun brings Owens back into the ring and delivers the running powerslam for the win on Owens' birthday. Braun is going to Money In the Bank.

Winner: Braun Strowman

- After the match, Braun stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Braun marches around and stands tall before making his exit.

- Still to come, Reigns vs. Balor vs. Zayn and Moon vs. Banks vs. Riott. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Cole sends us backstage to Mike Rome and Roman Reigns. Rome says Reigns handled his business against Samoa Joe at Backlash and asks about his mindset going into tonight's MITB qualifier. Reigns says he's championship material but WWE doesn't agree with this and he's tired of being screwed over. Reigns says he can't control backstage politics but he's in control when he goes in the ring and that's where he silences his haters. Reigns says he's made a career out of silencing the hate. Reigns goes on and says he wouldn't want to be Sami Zayn or Finn Balor tonight because hes pissed off. He's going to go on to Money In the Bank, stay in control of his destiny and win the WWE Universal Title. That's his mindset.

- Cole leads us to quick backstage videos of Bayley and Breezango commenting on Money In the Bank. We see Goldust with Kurt Angle. Goldust wants a chance to qualify for MITB. It's his quest, his ultimate goal. Jinder Mahal comes in with Sunil Singh. Jinder thought coming to RAW would be a good move for his career. He asks why he's not in the Triple Threat when Reigns is. Reigns continues to get chances but Jinder gets none. Angle says Jinder hasn't won since coming to RAW and doesn't deserve anything. Angle informs Jinder he has to wrestle Chad Gable tonight and if he puts on a good show, Angle might consider Money In the Bank. Jinder and Singh leave. Goldust quotes another movie before leaving.

No Way Jose, Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil vs. Baron Corbin and The Revival

We go to the ring and out comes No Way Jose. His conga line features Titus Worldwide's Dana Brooke, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews once again as they're out for a six-man match. We go to commercial as Jose dances.