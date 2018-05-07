WrestlingInc.com

Buddy Murphy On Learning From Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks Gets Fans Talking On Social Media, Horsewomen

By Marc Middleton | May 07, 2018

- As noted, WWE now has all of MMA's Four Horsewomen working for the company now that Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Ronda Rousey is on the RAW brand and Shayna Baszler is the current WWE NXT Women's Champion. Cathy Kelley looks at the latest Horsewomen signings in this new WWE Now video.

Full WWE Announcement On Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke
See Also
Full WWE Announcement On Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke

- Buddy Murphy took to Twitter during WWE Backlash on Sunday and commented on learning from his fiancee, Alexa Bliss, who lost to RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. Murphy wrote:


- Sasha Banks has fans talking on Twitter today when she re-tweeted several older messages from November, December, January and February. She's also posted a few new tweets going into tonight's RAW where she will face Ember Moon and Ruby Riott in a Money In the Bank Triple Threat qualifier. You can see the new tweets and the older tweets that were re-posted below:















She also pinned this tweet:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Results

Most Popular

Back To Top