Buddy Murphy On Learning From Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks Gets Fans Talking On Social Media, Horsewomen

- As noted, WWE now has all of MMA's Four Horsewomen working for the company now that Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Ronda Rousey is on the RAW brand and Shayna Baszler is the current WWE NXT Women's Champion. Cathy Kelley looks at the latest Horsewomen signings in this new WWE Now video.

- Buddy Murphy took to Twitter during WWE Backlash on Sunday and commented on learning from his fiancee, Alexa Bliss, who lost to RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. Murphy wrote:

My mean streak as of late shouldn't be a surprise... I've got @AlexaBliss_WWE teaching me the way! Both destined for championships! #WWEBacklash — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) May 7, 2018

- Sasha Banks has fans talking on Twitter today when she re-tweeted several older messages from November, December, January and February. She's also posted a few new tweets going into tonight's RAW where she will face Ember Moon and Ruby Riott in a Money In the Bank Triple Threat qualifier. You can see the new tweets and the older tweets that were re-posted below:

"You shouldn't settle for what's expected." I won't — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 20, 2017

She remembered who she was and the game changed. — ???? (@thinkreese) November 25, 2017

The best is yet to come — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 27, 2017

my therapist taking one step into my mind https://t.co/UBrFMiU8QE — fat bully (@ricardojkay) November 28, 2017

"I know where I'm going and I know the truth, and I don't have to be what you want me to be. I'm free to be what I want." - Muhammad Ali — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 19, 2018

I'm the hero in this story. I don't need to be saved. #BankOnIt pic.twitter.com/cZTdijPNaJ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 12, 2017

Push me to the edge pic.twitter.com/KqgcEtKxYM — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 21, 2018

What a life — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 7, 2018

Keep all your dreams, keep standing tall

If you are strong you cannot fall

There is a voice inside us all

So smile when you can

When you can pic.twitter.com/huPCH6Xqsw — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 7, 2018

The light at the top of the mountain never feels as bright until you need it to help find the way back up. #Raw #MITB #BankOnIt — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 7, 2018

She also pinned this tweet: