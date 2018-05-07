Video Of Top Stars On 'Table For 3' Tonight, RAW Stars Hype MITB Triple Threat Qualifiers, Camp WWE

- Above is a preview clip for tonight's post-RAW "Table For 3" episode on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

- A new episode of the Camp WWE adult cartoon will be released on the WWE Network next Sunday, May 13th. The episode will be titled "The Ultimate Counselor" and will run under thirty minutes.

- As noted, tonight's RAW from Long Island will feature two Money In the Bank Triple Threat qualifying matches - Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riott. Reigns, Balor, Banks, Moon and Riott tweeted the following comments on the matches:

If the briefcase is the only way to get back what is rightfully mine, so be it....#MITB is my golden ticket. #Raw https://t.co/ySHU1kcWEF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 7, 2018

I've defeated two former Champions in the past week. Qualifying for #MITB is the next step in starting my Championship #Riott. #Raw — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) May 7, 2018

.@wwe I'm ready to climb to the top of the #Raw Women's division. Tonight is the first step. #EclipseTheCompetition pic.twitter.com/yDQx5lQ40j — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) May 7, 2018