WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | May 07, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Braiden Mescall

WWE taped the following matches tonight on Long Island for this week's Main Event episode:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese

* Zack Ryder defeated Curt Hawkins

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Results

Most Popular

Back To Top