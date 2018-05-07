WWE Holds Dark Match During Bobby Lashley Interview, Braun Strowman Talks MITB, Drew McIntyre

- Tonight's WWE RAW opening match in Uniondale, NY saw Braun Strowman defeat Kevin Owens to qualify for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match to take place at the MITB pay-per-view next month. Above is post-match video of Mike Rome talking to Braun about the win. Braun says he wasn't invited to Money In the Bank so he took his opportunity just like he does every week. Braun says he delivers every time he gets the chance and will do the same at Money In the Bank. Braun says he's going to knock every Superstar down at Money In the Bank, just like he did the treehouse as a kid, and will walk out with the contract.

- The Authors of Pain defeated two local enhancement talents in a dark match at tonight's RAW on Long Island. The match took place during the pre-recorded interview with Renee Young and Bobby Lashley. Akam and Rezar last appeared on TV for last week's RAW in Montreal as they defeated local wrestlers Francois & Jean-Paul in a squash.

- Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler picked up their second win together on tonight's RAW as they defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater. Their first win was over Titus Worldwide back on the April 23rd RAW episode. Below is a clip from tonight's match, which saw McIntyre and Ziggler get the win with their Claymore/Zig Zag combo finisher: