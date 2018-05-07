WWE Live Event Results From Allentown, PA (5/7): Daniel Bryan - Miz, The Club Reunites, Samoa Joe

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Tom Tortora for sending in these results from tonight's SmackDown live event in Allentown, PA:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos, The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) and Rusev Day after Harper hit a discus clothesline on Rusev.

* Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger with a big boot.

* Asuka, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Lana, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville. Asuka submitted Rose with the Asuka Lock.

* MizTV had special guest Daniel Bryan. It ended with Bryan beating up The Miz, culminating with running knee.

* Jeff Hardy retained the US Championship over Samoa Joe & Shelton Benjamin after hitting a Swanton on Benjamin.

* Carmella retained the SmackDown Women's Championship over Charlotte Flair with a rollup after interference from Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated Sheamus, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura after Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm on Cesaro.