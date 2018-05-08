Post-RAW Note From Long Island, Mojo Rawley Arrives On RAW, Backstage MITB Promos (Videos)

- Mojo Rawley made his post-Superstar Shakeup WWE RAW debut on this week's episode from Long Island and answered an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. The match saw Rollins retain. Video is above.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW on Long Island went off the air. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins had been advertised locally.

- As noted, this week's RAW saw Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Ember Moon qualify for the two Money In the Bank Ladder Matches that will take place at the June 17th MITB pay-per-view. There will be 8 Superstars in each match and more qualifying matches will take place over the next few weeks on WWE TV. Below are backstage videos from Titus Worldwide, The Authors of Pain, Mike Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Mickie James, Bayley, Breezango, Alexa Bliss, The Ascension, Natalya and Baron Corbin commenting on possibly winning a briefcase:

There's only one way to Capture that @WWE #MITB contract and bring it to #TitusWorldWide ????Climb that Ladder as Fast as I can and if I beat @WWEApollo to the punch then either way it comes HOME ?? pic.twitter.com/4KPPKqrYf6 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 8, 2018

Oh hey, Curt Hawkins here...



AKA



A future Money In The Bank Match qualifier! #RAW pic.twitter.com/IbyTYiZCim — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 8, 2018