Finn Balor On Never Receiving Title Rematch, WWE Stars React To Horsewomen Signings, Tommaso Ciampa

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW main event saw Finn Balor qualify for the Money In the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat. Above is post-match video with Balor talking to Mike Rome. Balor says he lost the WWE Universal Title a year ago by forfeit and a lot of people talk about how he's owed a rematch but he believes he isn't owed anything, he wants to fight for what he gets. Balor says he will win the briefcase, cash it in and win it the hard way.

- WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa turns 33 years old today.

- Zelina Vega and Bayley took to Twitter on Monday and reacted to WWE's announcement on signing the final two Horsewomen from MMA - Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. WWE now has all four MMA Horsewomen working for them as Ronda Rousey is on RAW and Shayna Baszler is the WWE NXT Women's Champion. Below are reactions from Bayley and Vega: