Future 'Table For 3' Episodes Revealed, Fans On RAW Stars In MITB Qualifying Matches, Ember Moon

- The new "Table For 3" episode with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is now available on the WWE Network. This was the season premiere and the promo above confirms the following episodes to air in the near future plus one additional episode with Big Show and others guests.

* Edge, Christian, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy

* Jeff Jarrett, Elias, "Road Dogg" BG James

* Trish Stratus, Lita, Alexa Bliss

* Diamond Dallas Page, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair

* Natalya, Nia Jax, Beth Phoenix

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar deserves to be placed in a qualifying match for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. As of this writing, 58% voted for Bobby Roode while 19% voted for Baron Corbin, 17% for Jinder Mahal and 6% for Mojo Rawley.

- Ember Moon tweeted the following on becoming the first female Superstar to qualify for the Money In the Bank Ladder Match to take place at next month's MITB pay-per-view: