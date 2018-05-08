Brock Lesnar Not Wrestling At 'WWE Money In The Bank' PPV

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not currently listed for any upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW. Lesnar had signed a new short term deal shortly before his WrestleMania 34 main event match against Roman Reigns. While it's not known how long the contract is for, it reportedly does not last until SummerSlam, which takes place on August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It was expected that Lesnar would be defending the title at next month's Money In The Bank pay-per-view, however that is apparently not the case. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar is not scheduled to be at that show, and it's not known when his next title defense will be. Assuming that Lesnar's contract still expires before SummerSlam, that leaves only the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15h in Pittsburgh, PA.

WWE Money In The Bank takes place on Sunday, June 16th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.