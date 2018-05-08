The Miz & Maryse USA Network Teaser, Stephanie McMahon Honored (Photos), This Week In WWE

- Above is a new promo for the "Miz & Mrs." series that premieres on the USA Network this summer, featuring The Miz and Maryse.

- "This Week In WWE" is now premiering on the WWE Network at 8pm EST each Friday. The thirty-minute recap show is hosted by Charly Caruso and Scott Stanford.

- Stephanie McMahon and Connor's Cure were recently honored at The V Foundation's Virginia Vine weekend in Middleburg, VA. Below is WWE's announcement on the event plus a few photos:

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was the honored guest and featured speaker at Virginia Vine, a gala fundraising effort supporting pediatric cancer research through Connor's Cure, a WWE initiative benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Joe Theismann, entrepreneur and former quarterback of the Super Bowl XVII champion Washington Redskins, hosted the event for the third time, which was held at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Va. Supporters bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, including a SummerSlam Weekend package, all in support of Virginia's renowned cancer research centers. Since 2015, Virginia Vine has granted more than $560,000 to cancer research centers in Virginia and across the United States.

Excited to be at #VirginiaVine with @TheVFoundation to raise awareness and funds for @ConnorsCure. Together we WILL put an end to #PediatricCancer. pic.twitter.com/3kcKhUTgdl — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 28, 2018