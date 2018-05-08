WWE Plugs Impact On New Network Episode (Photos), Jack Gallagher Hypes 205 Live Match, The Miz

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher in tag team action. Gallagher posted this "Gentleman's Corner" video to promote the match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Miz is ducking Daniel Bryan on SmackDown. As of this writing, 70% voted, "Yes. Miz wants no part of Bryan after everything he's said to him." The rest went with, "No. The opportunity for a face-off just hasn't come yet."

- As noted, the new "Table For 3" season premiere with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is now available on the WWE Network. The episode featured footage from Angle vs. Styles matches in TNA with multiple plugs for Impact Wrestling and their Global Wrestling Network app. This is not the first time that WWE has plugged Impact and the GWN this year as the recent DVD on The Hardy Boys includes "Deletion" footage from the company. Below are fan tweets from last night's "Table For 3" episode:

