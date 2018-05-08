WrestlingInc.com

WWE Superstar Ready To Return, Lita's New Show Premieres Tonight (Video), WWE Supports New Campaign

By Marc Middleton | May 08, 2018

- As seen in the preview above, WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be hosting The UFO "Sho" on ASY TV beginning tonight on ASYTV.com and Roku. The show will follow Lita as "she journeys across the nation discovering the culture left behind by UFO phenomenon!"

Lita On Wearing 'Times Up' Gear For The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match
See Also
Lita On Wearing 'Times Up' Gear For The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

- As noted, Jason Jordan is set to return to the ring for WWE soon. PWInsider reports that Jordan was backstage for last night's RAW on Long Island and is scheduled to return to the road for WWE imminently. This was the first time Jordan was backstage since undergoing neck surgery in February.

- Stephanie McMahon recently led several WWE Superstars in pledging support for the "#SheIS" campaign on social media. Below is WWE's announcement on the campaign plus a video and tweets from several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and others:

Stephanie McMahon pledges her support for #SheIS

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media to pledge her support for the new #SheIS movement. The goal of #SheIS is to provide resources, support and role models to encourage girls and young women to participate in sports.

#SheIS is devoted to supporting women in sports at all levels -- from professional to grassroots -- and encouraging representation in all sports through active participation. For more information, please visit SheISsport.com.

Pledge your support using #SheIS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.




























Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Results

Most Popular

Back To Top