WWE Superstar Ready To Return, Lita's New Show Premieres Tonight (Video), WWE Supports New Campaign

- As seen in the preview above, WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be hosting The UFO "Sho" on ASY TV beginning tonight on ASYTV.com and Roku. The show will follow Lita as "she journeys across the nation discovering the culture left behind by UFO phenomenon!"

- As noted, Jason Jordan is set to return to the ring for WWE soon. PWInsider reports that Jordan was backstage for last night's RAW on Long Island and is scheduled to return to the road for WWE imminently. This was the first time Jordan was backstage since undergoing neck surgery in February.

- Stephanie McMahon recently led several WWE Superstars in pledging support for the "#SheIS" campaign on social media. Below is WWE's announcement on the campaign plus a video and tweets from several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and others:

Stephanie McMahon pledges her support for #SheIS WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media to pledge her support for the new #SheIS movement. The goal of #SheIS is to provide resources, support and role models to encourage girls and young women to participate in sports. #SheIS is devoted to supporting women in sports at all levels -- from professional to grassroots -- and encouraging representation in all sports through active participation. For more information, please visit SheISsport.com. Pledge your support using #SheIS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Up to 70% of girls stop playing sports by the age of 13. @TeamSheIs is working to provide resources, support, and role models to encourage more young women to participate in sports. Join the movement at https://t.co/kphOJosPEM. #SheIs pic.twitter.com/Ov78vkAY9N — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 1, 2018

Women's sports leagues band together with SheIS initiative. "We need to encourage audiences to watch and attend games and live events, and young girls to stay in sports," - @StephMcMahon https://t.co/7s290Dnmup — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) May 1, 2018

Let's show the world how powerful women are! I proudly stand with #SheIS to empower female athletes everywhere. Join us in this amazing movement and support the next generation of female athletes at https://t.co/PjAE1c4jEJ pic.twitter.com/Q6Wps20g6a — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) May 2, 2018

Let's show the world how powerful women are! I proudly stand with #SheIS to empower female athletes everywhere. Join us in this amazing movement and support the next generation of female athletes at https://t.co/gcMVJ8PVkL @TeamSheIs — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) May 2, 2018

It's important to support young female athletes in every sport because one day...it'll be #TheirYard. #SheIs https://t.co/UJ7RoBhXBd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 2, 2018

Very proud to support @TeamSheIs and women around the world to participate in sports, build confidence for a lifetime and to always DREAM BIG!https://t.co/xOdUNeK5au ????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/owUzGXiKbB — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 2, 2018

Who run the world? Girls who played sports! Studies show that girls who are athletes are more likely to grow up to be business leaders. Help @TeamSheIs provide more resources to the next generation of powerful women. Learn more at https://t.co/Uktrzshxxt #SheIS pic.twitter.com/ul6Ok1jHW1 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 2, 2018

My wife told me she didn't receive encouragement to do sports when she was younger. We aren't letting that happen with our daughter. Support the #SheIs movement and encourage the young ladies in your life! pic.twitter.com/mNZicRyFeB — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) May 2, 2018

I proudly stand with #SheIS to empower female athletes everywhere. Join us in this movement and support the next generation of female athletes at https://t.co/pecyrMrpku ... lets empower the next generation of girls ?? pic.twitter.com/dfF2CXWKy2 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 2, 2018

Up to 70% of girls stop playing sports by the age of 13. @TeamSheIs is working to provide resources, encouragement, and role models to encourage more young women to participate in sports. Join the movement at https://t.co/shiSscX11W! pic.twitter.com/BUeyFqaJHF — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 2, 2018

I'm excited to join this movement! I grew up playing sports and truly believe it teaches young females life skills they will carry with them into adulthood ?? #SheIs https://t.co/L2EW0kEloF — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 2, 2018

Let's show the world how powerful women are! I proudly stand with #SheIS to empower female athletes everywhere. Join us in this amazing movement and support the next generation of female athletes at https://t.co/W0zGo8oyoU pic.twitter.com/zOoK4ZxACQ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 2, 2018

I proudly stand with #SheIS to empower female athletes everywhere. Let's show these boys who the REAL champs are! https://t.co/7RkJmDu1wu pic.twitter.com/4nJO8sSFAn — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) May 2, 2018

Dream Big Freddie, you can play any sport that you want, and I will be the proudest dad cheering you on. Help support the #SheIS Movement @TeamSheIs pic.twitter.com/uX9bcJXutA — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 2, 2018

Studies show that girls who are athletes are more likely to grow up to be business leaders. I proudly stand with #SheIs to empower female athletes everywhere! pic.twitter.com/kmXf4zV48s — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 2, 2018

It's all about empowering the past, present, and future!! Join me in supporting @TeamSheIs https://t.co/LC5KJfhf5H as we support the next generation of female athletes!! #SheIs pic.twitter.com/ghRICgRVbM — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) May 2, 2018

I'm blessed to be a female athlete in 2018 .. I've played sports almost my entire life and it has been the greatest gift to be able to compete and sweat along side so many other powerful, inspiring women both inside and outside of the @WWE thank you @TeamSheIs for inspiring us ?? pic.twitter.com/bKdpMlDQb0 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 3, 2018

Growing up, my mom encouraged my sisters and I to participate in as many different sports as we could! I love being able to pass that on to our younger generation of women like Mattie. I proudly stand with #SheIS to empower female athletes everywhere! https://t.co/OjPF28D4Uq pic.twitter.com/AGnFsZg7db — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2018

All my life I've lived with the realization that I'll never be "normal". SheIs to masculine

SheIs to weird

SheIs to ambitious

But I think#SheIs an athlete #SheIs a role model#Sheis everything she is supposed to be. @TeamSheIs @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/JkZOfFV4l9 — Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) May 3, 2018

I proudly stand with #SheIs to empower female athletes all over the world! Growing up I always played sports and I truly believe it helped me grow and develop into the strong woman I am today, especially growing up with 3 older brothers! ???????? @TeamSheIs https://t.co/f9kQnzr64f — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 3, 2018

Who run the world? Girls!! #Girls who played sports! Studies show that girls who are athletes are more likely to grow up to be business leaders. Help @TeamSheIs provide more resources to the next generation of powerful women. Learn more at https://t.co/dfJGyhZYq8 #SheIs pic.twitter.com/jydIh7jdwt — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 3, 2018

Crawl, walk, run, jump, play play play! You can be the weirdo in the corner and the crazy whirlwind in the middle of the room, don't stop moving! Playing sports and whatever else you want to do, DO IT. #SHEIS ...whatever the hell she wants @TeamSheIs https://t.co/weQBq3eaJZ pic.twitter.com/EzLGgDvoNz — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 3, 2018

I am surrounded by a strong and beautiful woman who is a passionate about being a partner,mother and athlete!I proudly stand with @MarinaShafir and #SheIs to empower female athletes everywhere! Show your support for the next generation of female athlete at https://t.co/5BmfCtNd7K pic.twitter.com/qM7l4X42g1 — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) May 3, 2018

Playing sports made me the confident, motivated woman I am today. Amateur Wrestling...Military and a mother, I know the struggle of being a women with a mission in a world where the cards are stacked against you. We gotta keep our girls going! https://t.co/wsa4AEz5PT #SheIs ???? pic.twitter.com/rGE7JKW2s3 — Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 3, 2018