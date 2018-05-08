WrestlingInc.com

John Cena And Nikki Bella Appearing Together, The Miz And Carmella Film For Red Nose Day, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | May 08, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW on Long Island.

- As noted last week during the WWE earnings call, Stephanie McMahon and a group of WWE Superstars will be appearing at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on May 14th in New York City. PWInsider reports that both John Cena, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will be there to represent the company, among others.

- The Miz and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella filmed footage for "Red Nose Day" earlier this week. Red Nose Day takes place on May 24th in the USA and aims to end child poverty. Below are a few photos from the filming on Monday:



