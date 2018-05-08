Pat McAfee Returning To NXT Panel, John Cena Jokes About Heel Turn, Rhyno - Cena Flashback Video

- WWE posted the video above of Rhyno defeating John Cena on the May 8, 2003 episode of SmackDown after interference from Spanky, who is now known as Brian Kendrick on 205 Live.

- Former NFL star Pat McAfee, who hosts a Sirius XM radio show and The Pat McAfee Show podcast, will once again be joining the NXT Takeover pre-show panel for NXT Takeover: Chicago on June 16th in Chicago. The former Indianapolis Colts punter made his pre-show panel debut at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans earlier this month. McAfee has talked about a possible WWE career in the past.

- Cena got some people on social media talking this week when he posted the "Heel Turn" photo below on his Instagram. Cena has joked about turning heel before, but has maintained in interviews that it will never happen.