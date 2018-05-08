Jinder Mahal On Attacking Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan On If He Could Take Sylvester Stallone, 205 Live

- Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan as he signed a photo from Rocky III at the airport. Hogan admits Sylvester Stallone could not take him in a fight, joking that there's no chance. Hogan says Stallone has not changed through all the fame and is still "the same, good Italian homeboy that he was back then." Hogan also jokes about being bald before the video ends.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali. It looks like they are still building to Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander as they posted the following teaser for tonight:

Does Buddy Murphy have what it takes to compete for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship? Returning to Cruiserweight competition last week, Buddy Murphy let out his frustrations on his opponent before brawling with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. The Australian Superstar had an opportunity to face Alexander for the title at the Greatest Royal Rumble event but failed to make weight. Murphy has since returned to WWE 205 Live, and his frustrations are well-known, as is his intention to face The Soul of WWE 205 Live for the championship. There is certainly an enormous amount of animosity between the champion and his potential challenger, but tonight Murphy will face Alexander's friend, The Heart of WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali. During the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Ali ended Murphy's hopes of a WrestleMania moment before advancing to The Grandest Stage of Them All to face Alexander for the championship. With a major opportunity to prove himself, can Murphy best Ali and make the case that he is ready to compete for the ultimate prize in the Cruiserweight division? Don't miss WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

- Jinder Mahal tweeted the following on attacking Roman Reigns during the main event of last night's RAW, which saw Finn Balor qualify for Money In the Bank by defeating Reigns and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat. Jinder blamed RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and wrote the following:

