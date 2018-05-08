WWE Edits Ronda Rousey News & Tweet (Photos), Paul Heyman Gives Props To Carmella, SmackDown Promo

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- As seen in the exchange below, Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and gave props to SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella for understanding the first rule of branding:

. @CarmellaWWE understands the first rule of branding.

REPETITION ... REPETITION .... REPETITION .... REPITITION .... REPETITION ... REPETITION .... REPETITION .... REPITITION .... REPETITION ... REPETITION .... REPETITION .... REPITITION .... REPETITION ... REPEAT! https://t.co/1asYoKcuzV — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 8, 2018

- We noted on Monday before RAW that WWE announced Ronda Rousey would be missing the show because she's in Fiji filming for Shark Week, which begins Sunday, July 22nd on the Discovery channel. WWE quickly deleted their original tweet and edited their website announcement to remove any mentions of Rousey actually missing RAW. You can see the original tweet and announcement below with the updated postings:

ORIGINAL:

Ronda Rousey filming for Shark Week Ronda Rousey will not appear on Monday Night Raw tonight, as she is currently filming for Shark Week, which begins Sunday, July 22 on Discovery. Although Rousey is typically sinking her teeth into the Women's division on the red brand, this week she is on location for an as-yet unrevealed piece of Shark Week programming. The Baddest Woman on the Planet posted a Shark Week tease via Instagram. Stay with WWE.com as more details on Rousey's Shark Week appearance break the surface.

UPDATED: