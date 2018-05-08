DDP Thinks RAW Star Is Next Big Thing, Man Arrested In Saudi Arabia For Criticizing WWE?, WWE Hiring

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page posted the video above of Drew McIntyre using DDP YOGA to rehab his recent injury. Diamond Dallas Page had heavy praise for McIntyre, stating that he will be one of the next big stars in the company.

"Mark my words, @DMcIntyreWWE is going to be one of the next big stars in @WWE," Page tweeted. "Anyone who has the work ethic to drive 7 hours just to train for a few hours is going to the top."

- WWE posted two job openings this week, one for a Writer's Assistant and another for a Vice President of Financial Reporting and Accounting, who will report to the Chief Accounting Officer.

- The "Prisoners of Conscie" Twitter account, which covers "the latest news about Prisoners of Conscience in Saudi [Arabia]" is claiming that a man, Sheikh Badr bin Ali Al-Otaibi, was arrested on April 29th for criticizing pro wrestling. The arrest comes days after WWE held "The Greatest Royal Rumble" in Jeddah (h/t Reddit):