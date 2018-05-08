WWE To Carry YouTube Red Series, Finn Balor Taunts Roman Reigns, WWE On Danny Burch Signing New Deal

- WWE's YouTube channel will premiere a new YouTube Red series on Wednesday, May 30th. All eight episodes of the "Dallas & Robo" animated series will premiere that day, starring the voices of John Cena and Kat Dennings. Animation Magazine notes, "The series follows sassy space trucker Dallas (Dennings) and cowboy-hat-wearing-AI robot Robo (Cena) as they try and make a few dollars in the seedy world of interplanetary big-rigging, while navigating their way through cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos." Above are first look images of the show, which was first announced last summer.

- As noted, Finn Balor defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the main event of last night's RAW to qualify for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month. Balor taunted Reigns with the following tweet today:

- WWE has confirmed that WWE NXT & WWE UK Superstar Danny Burch has signed a new deal with the company and has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is their announcement: