WWE To Carry YouTube Red Series, Finn Balor Taunts Roman Reigns, WWE On Danny Burch Signing New Deal

- WWE's YouTube channel will premiere a new YouTube Red series on Wednesday, May 30th. All eight episodes of the "Dallas & Robo" animated series will premiere that day, starring the voices of John Cena and Kat Dennings. Animation Magazine notes, "The series follows sassy space trucker Dallas (Dennings) and cowboy-hat-wearing-AI robot Robo (Cena) as they try and make a few dollars in the seedy world of interplanetary big-rigging, while navigating their way through cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos." Above are first look images of the show, which was first announced last summer.
- As noted, Finn Balor defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the main event of last night's RAW to qualify for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month. Balor taunted Reigns with the following tweet today:
Who's yard....? pic.twitter.com/k2oi72QIGl— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) May 8, 2018
- WWE has confirmed that WWE NXT & WWE UK Superstar Danny Burch has signed a new deal with the company and has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is their announcement:
Danny Burch signs WWE contract, joins WWE Performance Center
NXT Superstar Danny Burch is now a full-time member of the WWE Performance Center roster.
The battle-tested Briton, a familiar face to NXT fans, has signed a WWE contract. He reported for training today at WWE's Orlando, Fla.-based facility.
A 15-year ring veteran from East London, England, Burch was a member of WWE's developmental system from 2012 to 2014, and he has been a regular competitor inside the yellow ropes since then as well. He also wrestled in the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017. More recently, Burch has found success in NXT's Tag Team division, forming a popular smash-mouth alliance with Oney Lorcan.
A free-agent competitor for the last four years, "The Guv'nor" fought NXT Superstars on WWE Network while maintaining a busy schedule on the independent wrestling circuit. After competing in a match two weekends ago for the New England-based Beyond Wrestling, Burch took to Twitter to acknowledge his new journey ahead and to express gratitude to his supporters:
To all fans that bought a ticket, to all promoters that brought me in for a one off or to be apart of your roster...thank you!— Danny Burch (@strongstylebrit) May 2, 2018
The last 4 years has been amazing but the real hard work starts now!#nevergiveup#workhardfighteasy#believeinyourself
Please join WWE in throwing up a victory sign for the WWE PC's newest addition.