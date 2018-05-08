Rey Mysterio Comments On NJPW Match, Bully Ray Returning To ROH Ring, Kushida Vs. Will Ospreay

- Above is the finals from last year's Best of the Super Jr. tournament between KUSHIDA and Will Ospreay. This year's tournament will run from May 18 until June 4 and you can check out the list of participants here. In the match above, KUSHIDA would pick up the pinfall victory.

- Ring of Honor's next big tour is ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds, starting tomorrow (Lowell, MA), May 11 (Toronto, Ontario), May 12 (Royal Oak, Michigan), and May 13 (Chicago, Illinois). Some new matches have been added, most notably, Bully Ray will make his in-ring return against Cheeseburger after being away since December where he and Tommy Dreamer lost to The Briscoes at Final Battle. Below are the updated cards.

Night 1:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Jay Lethal, Jay White, and Chuckie T

* The Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA

* TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Coast 2 Coast

* Tenille Dashwood and Brandi Rhodes vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Skylar

* Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger

Night 2:

* Jay White (c) vs. Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Rocky Romer, Sho, and Yoh (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

* The Young Bucks vs. The Super Smash Bros. (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Beer City Bruiser

* Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, Kenny King, Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi

Night 3:

* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* EVIL vs. Shane Taylor

* Marty Surll vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven (Four Corner Survival Match)

* The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi 3K

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Flip Gordon, Cheeseburger, and Jushin Thunder Liger

* The Briscoes vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Night 4:

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks

* Silas Young (c) vs. Austin Aries (ROH World TV Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T

* Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Briscoes vs. Sho and Yoh (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon

* The Dawgs vs. Cheeseburger and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Karen Q

- As noted, Rey Mysterio will be appearing at NJPW Dominion on June 9 going against a yet to be announced opponent. Below, Mysterio commented on his return.