WWE's Latest Plan To Get Roman Reigns Cheered, Orlando Voting For WrestleMania, Carmella Merch, More

- WWE is still working on new ways to get fans to cheer for Roman Reigns, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that WWE is trying to recreate the Daniel Bryan storyline with Reigns where management is favoring Brock Lesnar and trying to screw him over, which is why he isn't champion. He noted that while fans aren't buying it, the company is still going with it.

- Orange County leaders are voting today to bring WrestleMania back to Orlando in 2023 or 2025. As noted, the Central Florida Sports Commission recently requested $1 million in resort taxes to bring WrestleMania back to the city.

