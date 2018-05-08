Jeff Hardy Looking Ahead To The WWE Title (Video), Mojo Rawley Hypes His New RAW Journey, WWE Stock

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature three Money In the Bank qualifying matches - WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz, Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan. Above is new backstage video of Hardy talking to Dasha Fuentes as he prepares for the match. Hardy says he's a ladder guy and looks forward to ladder matches but MITB is a lot different. Hardy says The Miz might be more confident than he is because of his MITB success from the past but he's looking forward to going into tonight's match with an open heart and a free spirit, and do what he loves to do. Hardy says these are the beginning stages of winning the WWE Title again.

- WWE stock closed at $42.06 per share today, in line with the previous closing. Today's high was $42.72 and the low was $41.73.

- Mojo Rawley took to Instagram today and wrote the following on his new red brand journey kicking off last night. As noted, Mojo made his first RAW appearance since coming over in the Superstar Shakeup and answered an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins but lost. Mojo wrote the following today:

#HyperDrive. Big match yesterday. Just getting started. New chapter in my journey began officially yesterday as a member of Monday Night Raw. Not taking this lightly. #WWE #RAW #MojoRawley #SethRollins #MondayNightRAWley #MondayNightRollins