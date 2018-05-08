WWE Announces Passing Of 'Big Bully' Nick Busick

Former WWE star "Big Bully" Nick Busick has passed away at the age of 63. Busick passed today in Weirton, West Virginia.

Busick, who has battled numerous health issues since 2005, was diagnosed with spinal fluid cancer last year and had been under hospice care in West Virginia as of late. His wife noted on Facebook that he passed away with his family at his side.

His son, Branko Busick, recently made his pro MMA debut for Bellator and currently has a record of 1-1.

WWE remembered Busick with the following post on their website:

Below are a few videos from Busick's career and a bullying PSA he did last year: