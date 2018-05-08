Rusev On Stopping The Yes Movement (Video), Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas, Trish Stratus - Table For 3

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature three Money In the Bank qualifying matches for next month's pay-per-view Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair. Above is new backstage video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Rusev about facing Bryan and how he prepares for someone who has momentum like Bryan. Rusev says he has his own momentum and he gets all the hype surrounding Bryan's comeback but he wonders if Bryan is ready for this. Rusev says Bryan's MITB success in the past but now everyday is Rusev Day, and that will propel him over Bryan's Yes Movement.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus noted on her website that topics of discussion for her upcoming "Table For 3" episode on the WWE Network with Alexa Bliss and Lita are Alexa's pet pig Larry Steve, Lita's early days in Mexico, Trish finding yoga and the busyness of the business. She added that the topics are subject to editing.

- We noted before how The Miztourage is no more now that Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have been separated from The Miz. They teamed up on last night's RAW for a loss to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy but they did do a pre-match promo where they said they are no longer supporting actors, they are leading men and it is in their DNA to win. Axel tweeted the following today and apparently revealed their new "DnA" name for Dallas & Axel: