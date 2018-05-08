Nia Jax On Alexa Bliss' Injury & 'Unsafe Worker' Fan Tweet, Asuka In Dark Match, New WWE Book Promo

- The new "WWE RAW: The First 25 Years" hardcover book has been released in some stores but the official release date is May 15th. You can purchase the book on sale via Amazon at this link. The book features 200 pages and was written by Jake Black & Dean Miller. Above is a commercial for the book.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore saw Asuka defeat Sonya Deville. Our correspondent wrote, "One helluva match, we all wanted it to go longer. Really great women's action."

- We noted before that WWE announced a left shoulder injury for Alexa Bliss, suffered during her loss to RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax at Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. Bliss appeared in a backstage promo at Monday's RAW but did not wrestle. Jax took to Twitter today to respond to a fan that called her an "unsafe worker" and noted that Bliss is still scheduled for the European tour this week as she's fine. You can see the exchange and Bliss' response below:

Did you see that unsafe worker @NiaJaxWWE has injured the goddess @AlexaBliss_WWE? Sasha/Asuka/Charlotte first and now the queen of women's wrestling @agbnufc — Toon (@01ddunn) May 7, 2018