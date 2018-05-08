WWE 205 Live Coverage: Buddy Murphy Takes On Mustafa Ali, Tag Team Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight will feature Buddy Murphy facing Mustafa Ali. Also, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.