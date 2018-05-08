AJ Styles Defends WWE Title After 205 Live, Mandy Rose Reacts To Upset Win, The Miz Backstage Video

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown saw The Miz qualify for the Money In the Bank Ladder Match by defeating WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a non-title match. Above is post-show video of Miz ranting to Dasha Fuentes about his past Money In the Bank success. Miz says the contract will lead him back to the main event of WrestleMania, just like it did before, and it will be awesome.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Baltimore saw WWE Champion AJ Styles retain over Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles and Nakamura appeared in backstage segments on this week's SmackDown but it was noted that they were not cleared to wrestle due to the brutal No DQ match at Backlash and the double low blow finish.

- Tonight's SmackDown also saw Mandy Rose pick up an upset win over Becky Lynch, her first singles match since coming to the blue brand. The match came after SmackDown General Manager Paige banned Sonya Deville from ringside. Below is a post-show reactions from Mandy and Deville's reaction to being banned by their former Absolution leader: