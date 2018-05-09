Big Cass Rants On Fans & MITB (Video), Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega Coming To Change The Game, Rusev

- Big Cass did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown but he talks to Renee Young in this backstage Fallout video. Cass takes credit for Daniel Bryan losing his Money In the Bank qualifying match to Rusev because of what he did to Bryan after their match at Backlash on Sunday. Cass says he is the absolute reason why Bryan lost and Rusev should come thank him.

Cass mocks fans on social media for supporting Rusev Day and Bryan, for not liking him because he's a "meanie" but Cass says he's not going to read them. He doesn't need to post on social media all the time because he doesn't need that validation or reassurance like everyone else in the entire company. Cass says the only reassurance he needs is to win his MITB qualifier, which has to happen some time soon. Cass says he deserves an opportunity and will go on to win Money In the Bank, then cash in to win a title of his choosing. Cass goes on about how smart he is and says we can now call him Casstradamus as he just predicted the future.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most surprising outcome from this week's SmackDown. As of this writing, 61% voted for Rusev's win over Daniel Bryan due to Aiden English's interference & Bryan's previous injuries while 25% voted for The Miz defeating WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy after taking a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb in their non-title match and 14% voted for Mandy Rose's upset win over Becky Lynch.

- As noted, next week's SmackDown in London will feature the main roster arrivals of Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega tweeted the following to hype the debuts and says they are coming to change the game forever: