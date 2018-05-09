Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Ricochet comes to the ring to a pop and cuts a promo on the NXT Title. The Velveteen Dream interrupts and they have words for several minutes with Dream saying Ricochet just isn't good enough

* Ethan Carter III defeated Raul Mendoza

* Dakota Kai defeated Vanessa Borne. After the match, new NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler hits the ring and intimidates Kai into the corner and beats Borne down

* The War Raiders defeated Heavy Machinery

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kassius Ohno. Ciampa attacked Ohno after the match