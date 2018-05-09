UFC Targets Big Summer Bouts For GSP, Nate Diaz, UFC 224 Embedded (Video)

- On the second installment of UFC 224 Embedded, we catch up with former champion Lyoot Machida as he enjoys time in his native country of Brazil. Machida meets fellow ex-UFC champion Vitor Belfort this Saturday night at UFC 224.

The behind-the-scenes series also focuses in on Amanda Nunes ahead of her bantamweight title defense vs. Raquel Pennington in the main event, and the arrival of Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, who squares off with Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event.

- The upcoming UFC 227 event scheduled for this August in Los Angeles could be getting a big-time co-main event. According to UFC president Dana White, the plan is to sign Georges St-Pierre to face Nate Diaz in the main event.

"It is true, and (St-Pierre and Diaz) would fight at 155 pounds," White told hosts Matt Serra and Jim Norton of UFC Unfiltered. "There are rumors that we were doing (Alexander) Gustafsson versus (Luke) Rockhold. That is true, but that is not for the interim title. That's false. It might be L.A. I'm targeting L.A. In my perfect world, if everything goes perfect, which nothing goes (expletive) perfect in this world: (T.J.) Dillashaw versus (Cody) Garbrandt, GSP versus Diaz would be the co-main, Gustafsson versus Rockhold, and Derek Brunson versus Antonio Carlos Junior."

The card is scheduled for August 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. St-Pierre has not fought since winning - and later vacating - the middleweight title last November vs. Michael Bisping. Diaz, meanwhile, has been out of action since a 2016 loss to Conor McGregor.