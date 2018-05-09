Lana Celebrates With Rusev Day (Video), EC3's WWE NXT TV In-Ring Debut Tonight, Bludgeon Brothers

- Above is backstage video of Lana joining Rusev and Aiden English in celebrating Rusev's Money In the Bank qualifying match win on last night's SmackDown. Lana interrupts an interview with Dasha Fuentes and congratulates her husband, saying he's going to become the next Mr. Money In the Bank by winning on Rusev Day. Lana leaves and Rusev goes on about how he put Bryan down to win.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* EC3 vs. Raul Mendoza

* Dakota Kai vs. Vanessa Borne

* The War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kassius Ohno

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers did not appear on last night's SmackDown but they did do this backstage segment where they invited the other blue brand tag teams to come and play: