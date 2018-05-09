Vader Looking To Get Cleared After Second Heart Operation, Backstage SmackDown Visitors, MITB Promos

- Like they did with the RAW Superstars during Monday's show, WWE had SmackDown Superstars recording backstage videos to hype Money In the Bank last night. Above and below are videos with promos from Becky Lynch, The Usos, Primo Colon, The IIconics, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Tye Dillinger, Asuka and Shelton Benjamin.

- WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff and former ECW personality Jeff Jones were backstage visiting at last night's SmackDown in Baltimore, according to PWInsider. For what it's worth, Randy Orton was not backstage.

- Former World Champion Big Van Vader notes on Twitter that he underwent another heart operation earlier this week. He also said he's hoping to get medically cleared to wrestle again here soon. This latest operation comes after The Mastodon underwent open heart surgery back in late March. He tweeted the following on the latest procedure: