WWE Hall of Famer Lita (Amy Dumas) will be hosting a UFO themed show called The UFO Sho, which will debut tonight on ASY TV. It's will be three episodes that follows Lita in her trips to Roswell/Santa Fe, New Mexico and Sedona, Arizona.

Lita spoke with Punk Rock and UFOs about the upcoming series and says she's not looking to track down UFOs, but just include the topic along the way.

"My premise of the show is incorporating being on the road and stopping and pulling over at every [UFO themed] road side attraction, but we weren't going to be that show that actually proves anything," Lita said. "We aren't 'hunting' UFOs. It's more of a human interest show. The theme that links all the parties together."

Lita told a story about a conversation she had with The Miz - who she said doesn't believe - and initially cut a "Miz promo" on Lita, but was soon engulfed in other's sharing their own experiences.

"[In general] I kind of lob up a question to see where someone stands on it, because people are very polarized with how they feel on it," Lita said. "I had a great conversation talking to The Miz about this. He so adamantly denies everything. We happened to be the only people sitting at catering and it happened to come up. I think he saw my UFO pin on my jacket, and was like 'UFO pin, huh? What do you think there are green men flying around?' And I was like 'What do you think there's not?' and he goes 'Oh, come on' and cuts a full-on Miz promo on me. The next guy sits down, who is a a camera man, and when asked about UFOs said he saw something one time, and right after that Kalisto came and sat down and I was like 'Hey, what do you think?' and he was like 'Oh, yeah in Little League I saw' and then went on. All of a sudden I had all these supporters, and Miz was being drowned in all of these people's experiences."

"With the show, it's all about 'let's just talk about it,'" Lita said. "I'm not trying to change anyone's mind."

Below is a trailer for the upcoming series.