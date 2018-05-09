New 'All In' Talent Revealed, Brandi Rhodes Injured On Japan Tour (Photo), Punishment Martinez

- Above, Punishment Martinez challenged Jay White for the IWGP US Championship at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds: Toronto. You can check out the cards for the 4-day tour by clicking here.

- Matt Cross (aka Son of Havoc) was the latest talent to be added to All In on September 1 in Chicago. Others previously announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal and Britt Baker. Tickets go on sale on May 13 at 4pm ET and are between $28-$153.

- During her tour in Japan for Stardom, Brandi Rhodes broke her clavicle, which will require surgery. Rhodes noted that she was able to wrestle in two tag matches after the injury. She was scheduled to wrestle in front of friends and family this weekend, but obviously will be out of action. The bone can heal in 2-3 months and full recovery can be in the 3-5 month range.

Unfortunately I suffered a shoulder injury during my tour in Japan. I'll admit my first thought was "time to go home". However, my second thought was, "how can I fight with one (left) arm?" I figured it out and competed in 2 more tag matches w/ Oedo Tai. I love wrestling.

Just left the hospital. Long story short...Brandi Rhodes went to Japan and wrestled 4 matches, 2 with a broken clavicle. 2 separate fractures. She'll need surgery due the bone poking into the muscle.



She will heal it up stronger than before. I'm blessed to have her.