Rusev On His Win Over Daniel Bryan, WWE On EC3 Trying To Build Momentum, Sheamus - Axxess Video

- WWE just released this video of Sheamus hosting an anti-cyberbullying event at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans last month, along with the Apex Youth Center based in NOLA.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature EC3's regular TV in-ring debut against Raul Mendoza. WWE posted the following teaser for the match:

EC3 looks to build momentum against Raul Mendoza EC3 returns to action tonight on WWE NXT as he squares off against WWE Cruiserweight Classic alum Raul Mendoza. The Top One Percent impressed mightily in his debut in the NXT North American Title Six-Man Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Though he fell short of becoming the inaugural NXT North American Champion, the powerhouse caught the attention of the entire NXT Universe. EC3 will aim to dismantle the tough-as-nails Mendoza, but will the entitled Superstar come into the contest a little too overconfident for his own good, allowing the underdog Mendoza the to knock him down a peg?

See Also EC3 On How Things Have Changed Since His First WWE Run

- Rusev took to Twitter and wrote the following on his Money In the Bank qualifying match win over Daniel Bryan on last night's SmackDown, saying it was not an upset: