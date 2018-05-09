WWE Announcer Laughs At Titus O'Neil (Video), The War Raiders Vs. Heavy Machinery, SmackDown Social

- Sam Roberts posted this clip from a recent episode of The Jim & Sam Show with Corey Graves looking back and laughing at the great Titus O'Neil fall from WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event. They also take a look at Sam's awkward botch from the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and NCIS. Nielsen has paused Instagram date but SmackDown had a total of 181,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 72,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 108,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.025 million interactions - 98,000 interactions on Facebook, 816,000 interactions on Instagram and 111,000 interactions on Twitter.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will see the The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) face their first significant challenge since debuting a few weeks back as they face Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic). Heavy Machinery tweeted the following to hype the match and WWE posted this teaser: