WWE Announcer Laughs At Titus O'Neil (Video), The War Raiders Vs. Heavy Machinery, SmackDown Social

- Sam Roberts posted this clip from a recent episode of The Jim & Sam Show with Corey Graves looking back and laughing at the great Titus O'Neil fall from WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event. They also take a look at Sam's awkward botch from the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show.
- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and NCIS. Nielsen has paused Instagram date but SmackDown had a total of 181,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 72,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 108,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.025 million interactions - 98,000 interactions on Facebook, 816,000 interactions on Instagram and 111,000 interactions on Twitter.
- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will see the The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) face their first significant challenge since debuting a few weeks back as they face Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic). Heavy Machinery tweeted the following to hype the match and WWE posted this teaser:
Will The War Raiders leave Heavy Machinery in a heap?
Following their chaotic debut several weeks ago on WWE NXT, The War Raiders will throw down with one of the teams they targeted that fateful first night, Heavy Machinery. The ring will hopefully be reinforced as these two gargantuan units — tipping the scales at a total combined weight of more than half a ton — collide in a tag team battle of epic proportions.
Will Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight have any answers for the surging Hanson & Rowe? Or will the newcomers' raid continue at Heavy Machinery's expense? Find out tonight on NXT!
