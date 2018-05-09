The Usos On Not Having To Play A Character In WWE

Jimmy and Jey Usos spoke with Fox 45 News to help promote SmackDown coming to Baltimore. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting ready for matches:

Jimmy: "It's all about longevity. Gotta keep that body, that car tuned up. That car can look nice on the outside, but if the engine ain't runnin' right you're going to break down."

Jey: "[We] play some Bob Marley, get in our own little corner. We get dressed and go over the game plan."

Getting to be themselves on TV:

Jimmy: "Our characters - we're lucky - we basically get to just be us out there. Some guys actually have to be somebody [else] or a character. I'm glad we get to be us, so that works. It's easy, because it's real."

Being together for so long and how they got into wrestling:

Jimmy: "We are the longest running tag team ever in WWE History. ... Four brothers, we grew up beating each other up, watching my Dad and family on TV. Breaking coffee tables, putting holes in walls, jumping off couches, it's natural [being in the ring]."

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

