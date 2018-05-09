The Miz Taunts Daniel Bryan, WWE NXT TV Tapings Reminder, Bruce Prichard - WWE Network Clip, Stock

- As noted, this week's new episode of "Something Else to Wrestle" with Bruce Prichard on the WWE Network features a discussion on WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., The Million Dollar Man. Above is a clip from the new podcast episode.

See Also Bruce Prichard On Which WWE Storyline Made Him A Big Fan Of Rob Van Dam

- WWE stock was up 1.26% today, closing at $42.59 per share. Today's high was $42.86 and the low was $42.01.

- Remember to join us this evening at around 6:45pm EST for live WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. NXT will tape tonight and tomorrow to get the brand to the "Takeover: Chicago" event during WWE Money In the Bank weekend next month.

- The Miz continues to taunt Daniel Bryan while apparently ducking him on the blue brand. He tweeted the following after Bryan's loss to Rusev in last night's SmackDown main event: