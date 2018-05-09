LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For May & June

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* Announced for tonight is Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream plus The Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

May 16th Episode:

* Johnny Gargano's music hits but Tomasso Ciampa comes out. Ciampa says Johnny won in New Orleans but he won the war. Candice LeRae comes out and asks who is Tomasso anymore. Candice says she's tired of shedding tears over Ciampa's cruelty, and that while Johnny's future is in doubt, Ciampa will always know Johnny is better than him. Ciampa says he's more of a man than Johnny has ever been, and he knows Candice was always more of a man that Johnny. Candice slaps Ciampa, and Ciampa smiles, and does his wave as he leaves the ring

* Lacey Evans defeated Brandi Lauren. Lauren is the former Ava Storie from Impact Wrestling. This was a quick squash. Lacey hits a moonsault, stands Lauren up, and hits a punch for the win. After the match, Kairi Sane attacks Lacey on the ramp, runs her back to the ring, and goes up for the elbow, but Lacey rolls out and runs away

* Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream ends in a No Contest. Ricochet goes for a dive but Dream slides back in, just as Ricochet hits the superhero pose and they stare each other down. They go back and forth until Lars Sullivan runs in and lays both men out

* Kona Reeves defeated Raul Mendoza. This was a nothing match really. Raul has control early, until Kona throws him face first into the turnbuckles. Raul fights back, but misses a springboard moonsault (that Kona was out of position for). Kona throws him shoulder first into the turnbuckles and hits a Samoan drop for the

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly). Undisputed Era take turns isolating Burch at the start. Burch takes control and makes the tag to Dunne, who goes to work on Strong. Pete goes for the finger break spot, Adam and Kyle run in to stop it, but get cut off by Oney & Danny and all three suffer the finger break. After a regroup, Cole gets the advantage on Dunne, and Undisputed take their turns wearing Dunne down. Pete fights back and hits a hot tag to Oney. Great sequence of near falls and breakups. Undisputed Era get trapped in submissions but Roddy kicks Oney off him, into Dunne, who falls into Burch, breaking up the submissions. Finish comes when Oney hits a double blockbuster on Kyle and Roddy, then Burch hits an elevated DDT on Kyle for the pin

May 23rd Episode:

* Jonathan Coachman is in the front row wearing a NXT t-shirt

* TM61 defeated Heavy Machinery. Machinery dominate the opening part of the match. Tucker Knight ties Nick Miller up in a Final Cut position in the ropes and they use Shane Thorne as a battering ram into Nick. Shane tags in and hits an uppercut on Tucker, who had Nick rolled up and TM take control and trade tags isolating Tucker. Tucker finally gets the hot tag to Otis Dozovic, who runs wild. Otis hits the worm, but Shane breaks up the pin. Otis goes up top and wipes off with Shane's towel and tosses it in the ring. While the ref is distracted by the towel, Shane knocks Otis off the ropes and Nick scores the pin with his feet on the ropes

May 30th Episode:

June 6th Episode: