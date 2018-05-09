WWE NXT Live Coverage: Tommaso Ciampa Takes On Kassius Ohno, EC3 TV Debut, War Raiders

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Ricochet out with a mic, says that it's his mission to make sure people remember and talk about him. He continues that there is one thing on his mind (and it's not socks! The fans were kind of ripping on his dress attire tonight) it's the NXT Championship. Out comes The Veleveteen Dream and says "No!" and wonders who gave Ricochet the authority to ask for title matches. "Babe, I'm gonna need you to take a step back." He says Ricochet was right, there is one man, one experience, and Ricochet is looking at him.

"No matter how you flip or flop, you better make sure you land in the very back of the line, behind the dream." Ricochet says he gets he's the new guy around here and knows who Velveteen Dream is. Ricochet reminds Dream of his loss to Aleister Black. "Dream, you're good, I give you that, but you ain't Ricochet." Ricochet says he's here to steal Dream's spotlight and show. Dream returns fire with anything you can do the Dream can do better. Ricochet says to prove it and steps up to him. Dream looks to head out and tries to charge Ricochet, but drops down to the mat and slowly backs out of the ring.

- Later tonight: EC3 vs. Raul Mendoza, along with Kassius Ohno vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

EC3 vs. Raul Mendoza

Mendoza using his speed early on to keep EC3 unbalance, springboard dropkick, cover, one-count. EC3 plants Mendoza on the back of his head, throws him in the corner and stomps away at his opponent. EC3 tosses Mendoza into the top turnbuckle, high knee, lifts Mendoza up on his shoulders and plants him into the mat, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: EC3 via Pinfall

- Post-match, Cathy Kelley asks EC3 about his loss after the ladder match at TakeOver. EC3 says it's not about the loss, but it about what he does after. With his superior mind and body, he'll win over and over until NXT becomes NX3.

- Last week, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch catch up with Pete Dunne and let him know just because they helped out Dunne, that doesn't mean they like him. Lorcan calls him a piece of garbage and all three agree that is, but there's three of them and they need to take care of Undisputed era.

Dakota Kai vs. Vanessa Borne