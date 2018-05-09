WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Star Earns North American Title Shot, Akira Tozawa Vs. Hideo Itami Update, Ruby Riott Games

By Marc Middleton | May 09, 2018

- Ruby Riott and Xavier Woods finish up their Turtles In Time gameplay with this new video from Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Lio Rush defeat Marcel Barthel. Rush earned a title shot from NXT North American Champion Adam Cole that will take place at Thursday's TV tapings. Rush won the match with a Frogsplash.

Lio Rush On Wanting To Wrestle Kenny Omega, Loving His Haters, Others Recognizing Him Now
See Also
Lio Rush On Wanting To Wrestle Kenny Omega, Loving His Haters, Others Recognizing Him Now

- The feud between former WWE 205 Live partners Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa continued on social media with Tozawa taking a shot at Itami when responding to a WWE tweet from last night's show, which featured a video package with Triple H, Paige and others praising Itami. Itami said he didn't feel like he needed a partner and didn't like teaming up with Tozawa. You can see Tozawa's response below:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Backlash Results

Most Popular

Back To Top