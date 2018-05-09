Titles Change Hands At Tonight's ROH War Of The Worlds: Lowell

The co-promotional War of the Worlds tour between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling kicked off earlier tonight in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Originally, Dalton Castle was scheduled to defend the ROH World Championship against Matt Taven, but it Castle ended up telling the crowd some injuries have mounted up and he's taking time off to heal. Instead, The Kingdom faced SoCal Uncensored for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship and would become the new champs.

Below are the full results from the show:

* The Kingdom defeated SoCal Uncensored (c) (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* The Young Bucks defeated BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll defeated Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* Chuckie T defeated Jay Lethal and Jay White

* The Briscoes defeated Flip Gordon and Jushin Thunder Liger (Non-Title Match)

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA defeated Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas

* Coast 2 Coast defeated TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Cheeseburger defeated Bully Ray

* Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Skylar

ROH is in Toronto tomorrow, here's the full card:

* Jay White (c) vs. Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

* The Young Bucks vs. The Super Smash Bros. (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Beer City Bruiser

* Dalton Castle (likely to be replaced), Jay Lethal, Kenny King, Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi

* Silas Young (c) vs. Hangman Page (ROH World TV Championship)

Brendan Daley contributed to this article.