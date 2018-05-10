Conor McGregor Training Session (Video), USADA To Honor Clean Fighters, Latest UFC 224 Embedded

- On the latest installment in UFC 224: Embedded, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes takes in some shopping ahead of Saturday's fight vs. Raquel Pennington in her native country of Brazil. Nunes seeks her third successful title defense vs. Pennington.

The behind-the-scenes video blog series also shows Mackenzie Dern finally arriving in Rio de Janeiro ahead of her bout with Amanda Cooper, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza staying sharp and Vitor Belfort preparing for battle for the final time.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of Saturday's card, including results.

- USADA will make sure fight fans know who the clean fighters are, as the anti-doping agency will send out a message on Twitter when a fighter has passed 25 drug tests. Also, they will be given a shirt that reads "Train Clean, Fight Clean."

"Participating in a robust anti-doping program requires a year-round commitment to competing clean, both by being available for testing without notice and in being diligent in what you consume," USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement. "The program can be inconvenient at times, but as we hear from athletes frequently, it's a lot less inconvenient than being seriously hurt or being robbed of a win. These athletes have hit a high mark for the UFC program and are role models for clean sport competition."

A video is set to be released this month featuring heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Eddie Alvarez, Rafael dos Anjos and Tecia Torres about the UFC's anti-doping program. A total of 19 fighters have already reached the 25 clean tests mark including Cris Cyborg, Miocic, Vitor Belfort and Conor McGregor.

"The initial 19 UFC athletes to be recognized for 25 clean tests under the UFC / USADA Anti-Doping Program are a virtual who's who of UFC's roster," UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky said. "These athletes are not only role models for clean sport within UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts, but for all professional sports. We are proud to honor the leadership, compliance and commitment to clean sport this group of athletes have displayed over the last three years, as well as the efforts that all UFC athletes put forth to helping make the Octagon clean and safe."

- While he awaits the status of his fighting future ahead of a summer court date, Conor McGregor is staying in shape back home in Ireland. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion posted a video of a training session recently inside the Straight Blast Gym.