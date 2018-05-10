Booker T Comments On Whether Hulk Hogan Should Return To WWE

With speculation increasing regarding Hulk Hogan's potential return to the WWE, there have been various discussions from both wrestlers and fans on whether he should come back or not. The discussions originally stem from Hogan's 2015 firing over a leaked tape which recorded him using the "N" word. Although WWE has sent out statements regarding the status of the company and Hogan, he has yet to make a return.

On his latest episode of Heated Conversations, Booker T addressed Hogan's potential return, and shared his thoughts on whether the time is right or not. Booker stated that the use of the "N" word should be forbidden universally, and blacks using the word to each other sets a very negative precedent. He stated that because blacks use it on each other, other cultures feel more comfortable saying the word, and this needs to stop.

One of Booker's most regrettable moments was when he used the "N" word towards Hulk Hogan during a promo in WCW. He stated that after that moment, he thought he was going to get fired and lose his job, but thankfully he did not. He stated that he apologized to every black kid who looked up to him for being a bad example after that moment occurred. Booker feels that Hulk Hogan can do the same thing.

"The only thing Hogan can do is apologize, atone for it, and we move forward," said Booker. "Everyone deserves a second chance, that's just the way I am. I talk about Hulk Hogan being in my corner back in the day... Back in day, if it wasn't for Hulk Hogan, I don't know if Booker T and Stevie Ray would've gotten the push that we got. Back in the day, Sister Sherri was an intricate detail, she was an intricate part of Harlem Heat and our success, and it was all because of Hulk Hogan saying, 'those are the guys you should be putting your money behind.'"

Booker stated that he is going to put Hogan's incident aside and allow him to "take his rightful place back, which is in this business."

"I'm not gonna take that away from him," Booker added. "I'm not gonna sit here and say, 'no he should be blackballed, blacklisted from the game forevermore for saying something that a lot of us say on a daily basis.' I don't myself, but a lot of us do. So, I say let this man, who has done so much for the wrestling business, truly take his rightful place, and that's back in the WWE."

Booker noted that he reached out to Hogan when the news first broke for the purpose of going around with him and telling others how damaging the word is and how it should be eradicated from the English language. However, he felt that although Hogan wanted to do it, his lawyers may have advised him to wait a while and let it subside. Booker added that "the offer is still there," and if WWE hires him back as an ambassador, that is something that they can take on the road and talk to some young kids about.

