Lucha Underground Season 4 Trailer, Who's Minoru Suzuki's 30th Anniversary Opponent?, ROH - CMLL

- Above is a new extended trailer for Lucha Underground Season 4, which kicks off on June 13 at 8pm ET on the El Rey Network. It was released with an ESPN article that spoke with LU Producer Chris DeJoseph about the upcoming season and Pentagon Jr's upcoming role.

"Pentagon over the past three seasons has become the centerpiece of 'Lucha Underground.' He is probably the most important character on the show," DeJoseph said. "This season will highlight that and show his battles now that he has the Lucha Underground championship and he has [the] big target on his back now instead of Prince Puma. There's a lot on his shoulders, but I think he'll be able to carry the load with 'cero miedo.'

- Ring of Honor announced CMLL stars Titan and Ultimo Guerrero will make their return at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, June 2 for an ROH TV Taping.

- There will be a 30th Anniversary Show for Minoru Suzuki on June 23, which is the same day he made his pro wrestling debut back in 1988. Suzuki announced his opponent for the event will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The event not being organized on by NJPW, but may show up on NJPW World down the road. Below is his match announcement and what the logo looks like for the show.