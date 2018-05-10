John Cena & Nikki Bella Still 'Spending Nights' Together

Earlier this week we covered a new YouTube from Nikki Bella where she mentioned living with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan following the breakup with John Cena in mid-April. Us Weekly reports that Nikki may be living with Brie but she is still "spending nights" with Cena at his apartment.

"Nikki hasn't moved out of John's apartment, even though she very much wanted to after the wedding was called off," a source told the magazine, adding that Cena "doesn't want her to have to deal with moving after everything they have been through as a couple."

People close to Cena and Nikki have noted to Us Weekly that the two "could get back together in a year" and that Nikki is very supportive of Cena but starting a family and having kids is "at odds" with Cena's attention to his career.

As noted, the breakup and the fallout will be covered on the upcoming Total Bellas & Total Divas seasons.