Former Impact Star Works WWE NXT, The Miz Bear Returns To WWE TV (Video), New WWE Standees

- The man who lost to Tony Nese on this week's WWE 205 Live episode was indie wrestler Alan Clabaugh, who used the name Keith Clayball for the match. Clabaugh also played the "Miz Bear" character in the June 2017 RAW segment with The Miz, which received a lot of heat from fans. Above is the match with Nese and below is footage from the 2017 segment. Clabaugh is unmasked by The Miz at the 2:05 mark.

- Former Impact Knockout Ava Storie worked last night's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. She used part of her real name, Brandi Lauren. Her match with Lacey Evans should air on next Wednesday's WWE Network episode. Ava last worked for Impact in the summer of 2017 but she has worked for SHINE and ROH since then.

- As seen below, WWE Shop is now selling $34.99 standees for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, The Rock, The Bella Twins and The Undertaker.