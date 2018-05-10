WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced (Video), WWE SuperCard Update, Top WWE Stars At MegaCon

- Above is new video of WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announcing Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander for the May 29th episode from Raleigh, North Carolina. The May 15th show from London will feature WWE UK Superstars and the May 22nd episode will take place from Worcester, Massachusetts.

WWE SuperCard adds new Throwback, Fusion and Hall of Fame Cards WWE SuperCard's WrestleMania 34 Tier will get a big boost from new Throwback, Fusion and Hall of Fame cards being added to the popular WWE mobile game. WWE SuperCard is about to get the grandest card boost of them all. 2K and Cat Daddy Games unveiled details about new Throwback, Fusion and Hall of Fame cards being added to WWE SuperCard's WrestleMania 34 Tier. The new cards will start appearing in the popular WWE mobile game today and will continue to roll out in the coming weeks. The first batch being added to WWE SuperCard is Throwback cards, including WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and other notable Superstars. Throwback cards will be available in WWE SuperCard starting today. Ensuing batches will add more new faces to WWE SuperCard. New Fusion cards will add Superstars such as Peyton Royce, and new Hall of Fame cards will include the likes of Mae Young. Fusion cards will become available starting May 16, while Hall of Fame cards will join the mix one week later on May 23. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- WWE is sending top stars John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss to the MegaCon event in Orlando later this month. The convention runs from March 24th through March 27th. WWE posted this graphic for the event: