WWE Superstars Make 'Carlito' Tweet, Hype For Big WWE NXT Six-Man Main Event, Money In The Bank

- Cathy Kelley looks at the current Money In the Bank Ladder Match line-ups in this new WWE Now video. Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Rusev and The Miz are official for the men's match while Charlotte Flair and Ember Moon are official for the women's match. Both matches at the June 18th pay-per-view will feature 4 Superstars from RAW and 4 from SmackDown.

- As noted, next week's WWE NXT episode will feature a big six-man match - Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era - NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly. WWE hyped the match with this announcement:

Dunne, Lorcan & Burch forge alliance against Undisputed ERA Bonded by their mutual disdain for Undisputed ERA, WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne will join forces with Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to face NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly in a Six-Man Tag Team Match this Wednesday on WWE Network. The BruiserWeight's alliance with Lorcan & Burch is one of practicality. Lorcan & Burch saved the U.K. Champion from Undisputed ERA's three-on-one attack on May 2, but that was more due to Lorcan & Burch's own problems with ERA than any sort of loyalty to Dunne, a notorious loner. (In fact, in making the case for forming a team, Lorcan matter-of-factly described Dunne as "a piece of garbage," and Dunne didn't object.) In contrast, Undisputed ERA are indisputably aligned. Will Cole, Strong & O'Reilly's cohesiveness give them an edge against the smash-mouth trio? Or can Dunne, Lorcan & Burch use their extreme animosity toward Undisputed ERA to unite and propel themselves to victory? Find out when NXT streams on the award-winning WWE Network this Wednesday at 8/7 C!

- The Colons had fans talking on Twitter this week when SmackDown Superstar Primo tweeted the name of his brother, former WWE Superstar Carlito. Epico responded with emoji, as seen below. The posts caused some speculation as The Colons rarely tweet.