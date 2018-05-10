Big Update On WWE And The NBCU Upfronts, No Way Jose Leads Superstar Conga (Video), WWE Stars In DC

- WWE posted this video of No Way Jose leading a conga line of Superstars at Wednesday's live event in Bournemouth, England, which was the first live event of the two-week European tour. Jose teamed with Breezango and The Ascension to defeat Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, Curt Hawkins and The Authors of Pain in ten-man action.

- As noted, there will be several WWE Superstars at the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentations in New York City on May 14th at Radio City Music Hall. Stephanie McMahon, John Cena and The Bella Twins, among others, will be appearing. PWInsider reports that there will be a big WWE tie-in at the event as there will be a wrestling ring used for the staging. No word yet on what the ring will be used for or if this is a sign of WWE renewing their TV deals with NBCU.

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and WWE NXT Superstar Lacey Evans visited the United States Marine Corps Barracks in Washington, DC earlier today. The visit was a part of the 36th annual USO Awards Dinner that takes place tonight. The WWE stars will be attending the dinner as well. Below are photos from today's visit:

Amazing day visiting the Marines at the #MarineCorpBarracks in Washington! Thank you for having us and thank you for your service! @TheMarkHenry @DanaWarriorWWE @LaceyEvansWWE @USOMetroDC pic.twitter.com/yH4VlndNwn — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 10, 2018